H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.33

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 82357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.