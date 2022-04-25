Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $46,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

NYSE HUM traded down $11.44 on Friday, reaching $444.48. The stock had a trading volume of 715,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

