Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of H traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.00. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.6909474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

