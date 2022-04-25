Iconic Token Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.56 million and $1,362.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.11 or 0.07323793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.