IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 137507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.15%.
In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
