IMC Chicago LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,647 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $237,000.

SPXU traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 858,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,230,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

