IMC Chicago LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. 3,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

