IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

