IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 762,927 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,159,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

