IMC Chicago LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,038. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

