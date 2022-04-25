IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,077 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,755,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

