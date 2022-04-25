Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.48

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 27183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $165,098,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

