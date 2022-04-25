Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys 13,613 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.39.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.