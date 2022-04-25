Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.

Shares of TSE:SLS traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.30. 257,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Solaris Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -19.20.

SLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

