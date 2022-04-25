Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Sells 15,072 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) insider Ron Price sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $14,770.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,610 shares in the company, valued at $39,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.