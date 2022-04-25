Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.02

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.