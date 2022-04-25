InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 5,400 ($70.26) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.46) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $66.54. 177,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

