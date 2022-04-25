International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $123.97 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

