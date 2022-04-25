International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $473,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.50. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,417. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

