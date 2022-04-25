Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $15.80

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $183.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $15.80 or 0.00040071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,523,282 coins and its circulating supply is 225,151,809 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

