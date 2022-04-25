Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.45. 36,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,634. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

