Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.17. 5,229,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,573,070. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $368.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.