iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Reduced by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 94,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 622.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $29.01. 2,115,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,714,051. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

