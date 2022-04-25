iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,198,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $244.16 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

