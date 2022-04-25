iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 257.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $4.27 on Monday, hitting $255.31. 2,264,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,310. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.