iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $885,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.58. 780,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,050,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

