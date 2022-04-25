iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $423.58. The company had a trading volume of 382,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.38 and its 200 day moving average is $453.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

