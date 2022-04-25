iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,449. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

