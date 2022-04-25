Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,905. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

