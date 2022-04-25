Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,727. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.