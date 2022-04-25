Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,224 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

