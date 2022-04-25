Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,653. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

