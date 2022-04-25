Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.71.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,368. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

