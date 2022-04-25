Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.39. 7,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,094. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

