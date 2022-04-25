Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 11,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

