Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 5.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 159,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,380,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

