John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey Buys 1,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

