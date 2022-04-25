JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.60

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.24. 68,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

