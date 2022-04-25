JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 3,724

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTC:JTKWY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.