Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 64,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,654,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,199,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

