Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 64,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,654,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
