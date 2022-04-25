Kava Market Cap Tops $899.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $899.64 million and $208.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00012821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00380283 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 179,029,778 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

