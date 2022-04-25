Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, hitting $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,201,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.19. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

