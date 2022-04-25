Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,869,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

