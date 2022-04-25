Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

