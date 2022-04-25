Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.65. 2,144,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

