Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head to Head Review

Lemonade and Kemper are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lemonade and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Kemper 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 130.05%. Kemper has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Lemonade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Kemper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Kemper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $128.40 million 9.67 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -5.12 Kemper $5.79 billion 0.55 -$120.50 million ($1.96) -25.69

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -187.93% -22.54% -16.09% Kemper -2.07% -5.21% -1.48%

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

