Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 37,500 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

