Kiaro (CVE:KO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Kiaro from C$0.23 to C$0.21 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Kiaro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.