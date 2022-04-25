Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 20,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 344,153 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

