Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.